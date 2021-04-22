Repsol (REPYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Repsol to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REPYY stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.