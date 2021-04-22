Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Down 0.2%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.40 and last traded at $87.40. Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

RNSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

