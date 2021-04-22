Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Renault has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.