Renasant Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 167,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

