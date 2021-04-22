Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

