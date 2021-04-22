Regents of The University of California Reduces Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Regents of The University of California lowered its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,237 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 2.9% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 4.02% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,742. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

