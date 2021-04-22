Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,243 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $214.00. 5,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

