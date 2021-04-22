Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

