Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 34.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.