Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider National (SNDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/26/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/16/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/11/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/10/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/10/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/4/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,462. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Schneider National by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

