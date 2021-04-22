Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Popular (BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Popular had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Popular had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Popular had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $83.00.

4/2/2021 – Popular was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

3/30/2021 – Popular was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Shares of Popular stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

