Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 14294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

