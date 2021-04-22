Realio Network (RIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $557,322.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $13.07 million and $557,322.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

