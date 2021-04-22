Real Estate Management Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.87 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

