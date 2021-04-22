Ready Capital’s (RC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

