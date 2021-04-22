Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

