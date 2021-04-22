Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.