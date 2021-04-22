Raymond James Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.78.

SU opened at C$25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.36.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

