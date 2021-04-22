Raymond James Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $286.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.44.

NYSE KSU opened at $297.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $299.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

