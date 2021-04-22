Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $156.79 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00278313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00180146 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,607,920,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.