Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 12,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,713,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

