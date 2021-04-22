Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 655.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Range Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.