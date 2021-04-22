Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $18.59. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 6,949 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

