Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $16,825.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00274368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.62 or 0.01041719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00702683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,389.34 or 0.99816657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

