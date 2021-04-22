RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in RadNet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RadNet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

