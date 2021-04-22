QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

