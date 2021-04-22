Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $39.00. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 56,706 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

