Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualtrics International updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

