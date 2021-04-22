Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualtrics International updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

