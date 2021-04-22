QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

