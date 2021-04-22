Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ORIX Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIX in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in ORIX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

