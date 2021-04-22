Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Reduced by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.