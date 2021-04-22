Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Raised by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

CMA stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $73.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

