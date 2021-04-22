Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $129.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

