Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after acquiring an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

