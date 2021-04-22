Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issued By B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.