Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

