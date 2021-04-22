Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

