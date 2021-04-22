Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of UCTT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $4,132,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

