Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

TPH stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

