Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised by Analyst

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:CSR opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $945.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.20.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

