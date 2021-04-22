Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fluent, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Fluent stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 million, a PE ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fluent by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fluent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

