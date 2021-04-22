Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Reduced by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.36.

ENB stock opened at C$46.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$46.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

