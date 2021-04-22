Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

