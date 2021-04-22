Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Increased by Analyst

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $72,199. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.