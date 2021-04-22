Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

