Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Tops $816.60 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $816.60 million and $72.50 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00273583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01031215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00656413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.85 or 0.99917287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

