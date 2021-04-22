ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €17.63 ($20.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.89).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

