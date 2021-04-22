ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,283,965. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

