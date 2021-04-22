Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.76

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Propy has a total market capitalization of $53.16 million and $670,195.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

