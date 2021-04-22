Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.98-4.04 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.71 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

